Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cardinal Energy Ltd:

* CARDINAL ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ROYALTY INTERESTS AND A Q1 OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* CARDINAL ENERGY LTD - DEAL FOR $24 MILLION PLUS ADDITIONAL WORKING INTERESTS IN CERTAIN PRODUCING WELLS IN OUR WAINWRIGHT AREA

* CARDINAL ENERGY - SIGNED THIRD PARTY DEAL TO SELL SOME FEE TITLE LANDS IN WEYBURN AREA OF SASKATCHEWAN, NEW GROSS OVERRIDING ROYALTY ON MITSUE GILWOOD UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: