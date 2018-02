BRIEF-Cardinal Health Reports Q2 Adj. Earnings Per Share $1.31

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc:

* CARDINAL HEALTH REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q2 REVENUE $35.2 BILLION

* RAISES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $5.25 TO $5.50

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.31 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* COMPANY RAISES FY18 OUTLOOK TO REFLECT BENEFITS OF U.S. TAX REFORM

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES NEW $1 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* CARDINAL HEALTH-FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, APPLICATION OF LOWER TAX RATE TO FISCAL YEAR-TO-DATE U.S. EARNINGS RESULTED IN A BENEFIT OF $0.20/SHARE

* SECOND-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $31.1 BILLION

* QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASES 226 PERCENT TO $3.33

* AS PART OF U.S. TAX REFORM, CO RECORDED TRANSITIONAL TAX BENEFITS TOTALING $2.83PER SHARE IN QUARTER

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS INCREASED 13 PERCENT TO $1.51

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS INCREASED 13 PERCENT TO $1.51