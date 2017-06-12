FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cardiome announces commercial launch of BRINAVESS in Canada
June 12, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cardiome announces commercial launch of BRINAVESS in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Cardiome Pharma Corp:

* Cardiome announces commercial launch of Brinavess® (vernakalant hydrochloride) in Canada

* Says product is currently available on Ontario formulary, with a broader launch anticipated in q3 of this year

* Cardiome Pharma Corp says product is currently available on Ontario formulary, with a broader launch anticipated in Q3 of 2017

* Cardiome Pharma Corp- we are ready for sales to commence ahead of our previously guided Q4 timeline. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

