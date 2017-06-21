BRIEF-Cardiome announces licensing agreement for xydalba to support planned commercialization in Israel

June 21 (Reuters) - Cardiome Pharma Corp
* Cardiome announces licensing agreement for xydalba™ (dalbavancin hydrochloride) to support planned commercialization in Israel
* Cardiome Pharma Corp - signed an exclusive license and distribution agreement with tzamal medical ltd.
* Cardiome Pharma Corp - tzamal will be responsible for obtaining regulatory and pricing approvals for xydalba from israel's ministry of health
* Cardiome Pharma - cardiome will receive an upfront payment, as well as additional payments, based upon commercial achievements and sales of xydalba
* Cardiome Pharma Corp - additional terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: