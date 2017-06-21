FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cardiome announces licensing agreement for xydalba to support planned commercialization in Israel
June 21, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cardiome announces licensing agreement for xydalba to support planned commercialization in Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Cardiome Pharma Corp

* Cardiome announces licensing agreement for xydalba™ (dalbavancin hydrochloride) to support planned commercialization in Israel

* Cardiome Pharma Corp - signed an exclusive license and distribution agreement with tzamal medical ltd.

* Cardiome Pharma Corp - tzamal will be responsible for obtaining regulatory and pricing approvals for xydalba from israel's ministry of health

* Cardiome Pharma - cardiome will receive an upfront payment, as well as additional payments, based upon commercial achievements and sales of xydalba

* Cardiome Pharma Corp - additional terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

