BRIEF-Cardiome announces licensing agreement for xydalba to support planned commercialization in Israel

June 21 (Reuters) - Cardiome Pharma Corp

* Cardiome announces licensing agreement for xydalba™ (dalbavancin hydrochloride) to support planned commercialization in Israel

* Cardiome Pharma Corp - signed an exclusive license and distribution agreement with tzamal medical ltd.

* Cardiome Pharma Corp - tzamal will be responsible for obtaining regulatory and pricing approvals for xydalba from israel's ministry of health

* Cardiome Pharma - cardiome will receive an upfront payment, as well as additional payments, based upon commercial achievements and sales of xydalba

* Cardiome Pharma Corp - additional terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: