Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular Systems Inc:

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC. APPOINTS JEFF POINTS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC - ‍POINTS SUCCEEDS LARRY BETTERLEY AS CFO AND WILL REPORT TO SCOTT WARD, CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​