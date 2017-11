Nov 24 (Reuters) - Care Service Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up a Shanghai-based health management consulting JV in late December, with Shanghai Jinshenglong Elderly Care Services Limited and a Tokyo-based consulting firm

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 10 million yuan (about 160 million yen) and the JV will start business from January 2018

