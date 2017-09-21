FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Career Education Corp announces departure of chief financial officer
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 21, 2017 / 1:16 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Career Education Corp announces departure of chief financial officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Career Education Corp

* Career Education Corporation announces departure of chief financial officer

* Career Education Corp - A.J. Cederoth, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will be leaving company

* Career Education Corp - company intends to undertake a search for a new chief financial officer

* Career Education Corp - ‍Cederoth’s employment with company is expected to continue through September 30, 2017​

* Career Education Corp - Ashish Ghia, vice president finance, has been appointed as interim chief financial officer, effective September 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.