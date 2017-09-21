BRIEF-Career Education Corp announces departure of chief financial officer

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Career Education Corp

* Career Education Corporation announces departure of chief financial officer

* Career Education Corp - A.J. Cederoth, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will be leaving company

* Career Education Corp - company intends to undertake a search for a new chief financial officer

* Career Education Corp - ‍Cederoth’s employment with company is expected to continue through September 30, 2017​

* Career Education Corp - Ashish Ghia, vice president finance, has been appointed as interim chief financial officer, effective September 21, 2017