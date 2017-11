Nov 3 (Reuters) - Caregen Co Ltd :

* Says it signed a 8.46 billion won contract with Seikosha Co.,Ltd.(i-seikohsha) to provide 2018 Dermal Filler Prostrolane Inner B, Natural B and Blanc B products in Japan

