March 5 (Reuters) - Caretrust Reit Inc:

* CARETRUST REIT ACQUIRES MICHIGAN PORTFOLIO

* CARETRUST REIT INC - ‍TOTAL INVESTMENT WAS APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MILLION, INCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION COSTS​

* CARETRUST REIT INC - ‍ACQUISITION WAS FUNDED USING A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND CARETRUST REIT’S $400 MILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: