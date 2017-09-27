FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cargill reports ‍Q1 gaap net earnings of $973 mln
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 27, 2017 / 1:19 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Cargill reports ‍Q1 gaap net earnings of $973 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cargill:

* Quarterly adjusted operating earnings totaled $888 million, exceeding by 7 percent $827 million earned in last year’s strong comparative period​

* Quarterly ‍net earnings on a U.S. gaap basis were $973 million, up 14 percent from $852 million a year ago​

* Quarterly revenues totaled $27.3 billion, edging ahead of last year’s $27.1 billion​

* Quarterly ‍protein results in North America lifted by brisk consumer demand for beef, strong exports, more abundant cattle supplies​

* Food Ingredients & Applications was second-largest contributor to company’s quarterly earnings​

* In quarter, Industrial & Financial Services segment was down slightly from last year​

* Rising production and building global stocks for grain, oilseeds during last four crop cycles depressed market volatility, commodity prices​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.