Nov 23 (Reuters) - CARGOTEC OYJ:

* KALMAR RECEIVES RMG ORDER FOR INTERMODAL OPERATION FROM NOATUM CONTAINER TERMINAL BILBAO IN SPAIN

* ‍ORDER WAS BOOKED IN CARGOTEC‘S Q4 2017​

* ‍INTAKE AND DELIVERY WILL TAKE PLACE DURING FIRST HALF OF 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)