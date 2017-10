Sept 29 (Reuters) - Cargurus Inc

* Cargurus Inc‍​ sees IPO of 9.4 million shares of class A common stock - sec filing ‍​

* Cargurus Inc‍​ says currently estimated that the initial public offering price of our class A common stock will be between $13.00 and $15.00 per share‍​

* Cargurus - in IPO, co offering 2.5 million shares of class A common stock, selling stockholders offering additional 6.9 million shares of class A common stock Source text : bit.ly/2yMz8u0 Further company coverage: