Sept 15 (Reuters) - Banca Carige Chief Risk Officer Claudio Nordio says on the sidelines of Banca IFIS’s 2017 NPL Meeting:

* Expects around 20 non-binding offers for 1.4 billion euro bad loan portfolio bank is selling

* There are more than 30 interested investors active in the virtual data room

* Bank has provided detailed information on the portfolio Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)