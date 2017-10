Sept 14 (Reuters) - Banca Carige CFO Andrea Soro says:

* Debt conversion offer will target 510 million euro in subordinated bonds

* Goal of generating 400 million euros from debt swap and asset sales “achievable despite being challenging”

* Capital strengthening of around 1 billion euros will be used mostly to offset hit from balance sheet clean up in 2017-2018