Oct 9 (Reuters) - Malacalza Investimenti, the leading shareholder of Banca Carige, says:

* has told Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia it does not intend to renew the shareholder pact at the next expiry date

* as a result the effects of the pact will cease on May 8, 2018 Further company coverage: