BRIEF-Carillion needed 10 mln stg from government to prevent immediate collapse-CEO

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Carillion:

* FORMER FD KHAN SAYS DIVIDENDS WERE A BOARD DECISION, BUT IT WOULD HAVE BEEN HELPFUL NOT THE PAY THE FINAL DIVIDEND

* INTERIM CEO COCHRANE SAYS SUSPENDING DIVIDEND COULD HAVE HELPED BUT WOULD NOT NECESSARILY HAVE AVERTED COLLAPSE

* INTERIM CEO COCHRANE SAYS IT WANTED 10 MILLION STG FROM GOVERNMENT TO SECURE MORE BANK FUNDING, CREATING A RUNWAY TO LAUNCH A RESCUE PLAN

* INTERIM CEO SAYS GOVERNMENT WAS LARGEST CUSTOMER, SO IT WAS NATURAL TO APPROACH GOV FOR FINANCIAL SUPPORT