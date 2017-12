BRIEF-Carillion ‍says deferral of financial covenants now effective​

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Carillion Plc:

* HAS NOW RECEIVED ALL NECESSARY CONSENTS AND DEFERRAL OF ITS FINANCIAL COVENANTS HAS BECOME EFFECTIVE​

* IN CONTINUING DISCUSSIONS WITH STAKEHOLDERS REGARDING OPTIONS TO REDUCE NET DEBT AND RECAPITALISE AND/OR RESTRUCTURE GROUP‘S BALANCE SHEET​

* ‍INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE: “WE REMAIN FOCUSED ON ACTIVELY PROGRESSING A CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH OUR FINANCIAL STAKEHOLDERS ON GROUP‘S RECAPITALISATION PLANS.”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)