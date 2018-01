BRIEF-Carillion Says It Continues To Engage In Constructive Discussions With Financial, Other Stakeholders

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Carillion Plc:

* UPDATE ON DISCUSSIONS WITH CREDITORS

* ‍MET WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF ITS CREDITOR GROUPS TO PRESENT ITS BUSINESS PLAN ON 10 JANUARY 2018​

* ‍SUGGESTIONS THAT CARILLION‘S BUSINESS PLAN HAS BEEN REJECTED BY STAKEHOLDERS ARE INCORRECT​

* ‍IT IS TOO EARLY TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF THESE DISCUSSIONS​

* CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH RANGE OF FINANCIAL AND OTHER STAKEHOLDERS REGARDING OPTIONS TO REDUCE DEBT, STRENGTHEN BALANCE SHEET​

* EXPECTS AGREEMENT IS LIKELY TO INVOLVE RAISING OF NEW CAPITAL AND CONVERSION OF EXISTING FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS TO EQUITY WHICH WOULD RESULT IN SIGNIFICANT DILUTION TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS​

* ‍IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE IN RELATION TO ADDITIONAL SHORT TERM FINANCING WHILE LONGER TERM DISCUSSIONS ARE CONTINUING​