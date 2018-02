Feb 6 (Reuters) - Carillion:

* FORMER CEO RICHARD HOWSON SAYS DEEPLY SADDENED AND SORRY ABOUT DEMISE OF COMPANY

* CHAIRMAN SAYS HAS “FULL AND COMPLETE” RESPONSIBILITY FOR COLLAPSE

* FORMER CEO HOWSON SAID CO INCREASED DIVIDEND IN 2013/14 TO SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BUSINESS, HELP WIN NEW WORK Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)