March 7 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn :

* CARL ICAHN ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING MANITOWOC COMPANY

* CARL ICAHN ON SALE OF MANITOWOC STOCK - ANY SUGGESTION WE HAD PRIOR KNOWLEDGE OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS “CATEGORICALLY UNTRUE”

* CARL ICAHN - REDUCED POSITION IN MANITOWOC FOR "LEGITIMATE INVESTMENT REASONS" HAVING NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFF ANNOUNCEMENT