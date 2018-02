Feb 15 (Reuters) - Freeport-Mcmoran Inc:

* CARL ICAHN SAYS NOW OWNS 4.14 PERCENT STAKE IN FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC AS OF FEB 14 - SEC FILING

* CARL ICAHN SAYS HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 5.33 PERCENT STAKE IN FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC AS OF NOVEMBER 14, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2Ghwn6G) Further company coverage: