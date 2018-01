BRIEF-Carl Icahn Releases Open Letter To Xerox Shareholders

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn:

* CARL ICAHN RELEASES OPEN LETTER TO XEROX SHAREHOLDERS

* CARL ICAHN SAYS “WE ARE OBVIOUSLY IN FAVOR OF” RENEGOTIATING FUJI XEROX JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT TO MAKE IT MORE FAVORABLE FOR XEROX‍​

* CARL ICAHN SAYS “WE ARE IN COMPLETE AGREEMENT WITH” DARWIN DEASON’S VIEW THAT XEROX SHOULD IMMEDIATELY DISCLOSE THE JV AGREEMENT WITH FUJI

* CARL ICAHN SAYS IF XEROX‘S “OLD GUARD” DIRECTORS ARE NOT ABLE TO OR UNWILLING TO RENEGOTIATE JV DEAL, THEN THEY MUST BE REPLACED

* CARL ICAHN ON XEROX SAYS "WE FEAR THAT FAILING TO REPLACE JEFF JACOBSON AS CEO COULD INEVITABLY RESULT IN THE LOSS OF OUR ENTIRE INVESTMENT" Source text: (bit.ly/2FROq4e)