BRIEF-Carl Icahn Says Prepared To Initiate Litigation Against SandRidge Energy On Poison Pill

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sandridge Energy Inc:

* CARL ICAHN DELIVERS LETTER TO SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - SEC FILING

* CARL ICAHN SAYS HE HAS NO CURRENT PLANS OR PROPOSALS TO TAKE ANY ACTIONS WITH RESPECT TO SANDRIDGE ENERGY

* CARL ICAHN - HOWEVER, CONTINUALLY EVALUATING APPROACH TO ICAHN‘S INVESTMENT IN SANDRIDGE ENERGY AND CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS

* CARL ICAHN‘S LETTER RELATED TO SANDRIDGE ENERGY‘S PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF BONANZA CREEK ENERGY AND ADOPTION OF POISON PILL

* CARL ICAHN SAYS PREPARED TO INITIATE LITIGATION AGAINST SANDRIDGE ENERGY ON THE POISON PILL ISSUE

* CARL ICAHN - CURRENTLY CONSIDERING POSSIBILITY OF TAKING ONE OR MORE OF CERTAIN ACTIONS RELATED TO SANDRIDGE'S PROPOSED BONANZA CREEK ACQUISITION