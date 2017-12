Dec 8 (Reuters) - CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG:

* FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 9.3%, TO EUR1,189.9M

* FY EBIT INCREASED TO EUR180.8M (PRIOR YEAR: EUR154.3M)

* SEES ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN OF BETWEEN 14% AND 16% IN FISCAL YEAR 2017/18 AND IN MEDIUM TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)