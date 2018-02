Feb 1 (Reuters) - Carlisle Companies Inc:

* CARLISLE COMPANIES INC - ‍ AGREEMENT TO SELL CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS TO JORDAN COMPANY OF NEW YORK, NY​