June 22 (Reuters) - CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG:

* FY ‍OPERATING REVENUE INCREASES TO CHF 135.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 130.2 MILLION); +3.9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY (+4.0% IN CHF)​

* FY ‍EBIT REACHES CHF 16.7 MILLION (CHF 14.4 MILLION IN 2015/16)​

* FY ‍NET INCOME INCREASES TO CHF 13.4 MILLION (CHF 9.6 MILLION IN 2015/16)​

* ‍DIVIDEND OF CHF 15.00 PER BEARER SHARE PROPOSED TO AGM​