Feb 12 (Reuters) - CARLSBERG:

* SAYS JESSICA SPENCE WILL JOIN THE GROUP‘S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE FROM 1 MARCH 2018 AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

* SPENCE JOINED THE CARLSBERG GROUP‘S ASIA REGION AS VICE PRESIDENT COMMERCIAL IN 2012, AND SHE HAS SINCE 2015 BEEN GLOBALLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE GROUP‘S COMMERCIAL FUNCTION Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)