BRIEF-Carlsberg India Establishes New Brewery In Karnataka

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Carlsberg India:

* CARLSBERG INDIA ESTABLISHES NEW BREWERY IN KARNATAKA WITH ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 80 MILLION LITRES

* CARLSBERG INDIA - NEW BREWERY IN KARNATAKA SHALL MANUFACTURE ALL BRANDS IN CARLSBERG INDIA'S EXISTING PRODUCT PORTFOLIO Source text: Mysuru, January 23, 2018: Reinforcing its commitment to India and strengthening its increasing footprint in the country, Carlsberg India, part of the global beer giant Carlsberg Group, establishes its new brewery in Karnataka... This shall be Carlsberg India's 8th brewery in the country... The state-of-the-art brewery is spread over around 27.1 acres of land in Nanjangud Taluka, near Mysuru. With an annual production capacity of 800 KHL (80 million litres), the brewery shall manufacture all brands in Carlsberg India's existing product portfolio.