Aug 7 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Lp

* Announced the closing of two collateralized loan obligation funds

* Carlyle Group Lp - one of the funds is in the U.S. totaling approximately $613 million and one is in Europe totaling approximately EUR 464 million

* Carlyle Group Lp - structured credit/collateralized loan obligation business now has approximately $20 billion in assets under management