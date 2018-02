BRIEF-Carlyle Group Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.49

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Lp:

* THE CARLYLE GROUP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* CARLYLE GROUP - REVALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, TAX RECEIVABLE AGREEMENT LIABILITY RESULTED IN NET CHARGE IN Q4 U.S. GAAP EARNINGS OF $42 MILLION

* $42 MILLION NON-CASH CHARGE DID NOT AFFECT ECONOMIC INCOME OR DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS IN QUARTER

* CARLYLE GROUP - ECONOMIC INCOME OF $366 MILLION AND ECONOMIC NET INCOME OF $1.01 PER ADJUSTED UNIT ON A POST-TAX BASIS IN Q4 2017

* CARLYLE GROUP SAYS $24.7 BILLION OF NEW CAPITAL RAISED IN Q4

* CARLYLE GROUP SAYS QUARTER-END AUM OF $195 BILLION INCREASED 24% COMPARED TO $158 BILLION IN Q4 2016

* CARLYLE GROUP - Q4 DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS OF $156 MILLION ON A PRE-TAX BASIS AND DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT OF $0.44 ON A POST-TAX BASIS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,007.8 MILLION VERSUS $575.9 MILLION