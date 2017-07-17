BRIEF-Carlyle Group signs agreement to invest in ZeroChaos‍

July 17 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP:

* Carlyle Group LP says has signed an agreement to make a substantial investment in ZeroChaos‍​, a provider of software and services to corporations

* Transaction terms were not disclosed‍​

* Says Snow Phipps Group, ZeroChaos’ current financial partner, will exit its stake as part of the transaction‍​

* ZeroChaos will continue to be led by its current leadership team, including CEO Michael Werblun and COO Matthew Levine

* Gordon Coburn, the former President of Cognizant, will join the board of ZeroChaos as Executive Chairman