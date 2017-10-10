FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carmaker PSA gives new vehicle production to Sochaux and Mulhouse plants
October 10, 2017 / 8:44 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Carmaker PSA gives new vehicle production to Sochaux and Mulhouse plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - PSA:

* During Works Council meetings at Sochaux and Mulhouse today, the respective management teams announced that new vehicles would be produced at the plants as from 2020/2021.

* The production of the new vehicles, the details of which will be revealed at a later date for strategic reasons, will secure medium-term manufacturing visibility for the plants, which are currently undertaking modernisation projects

* PSA says decision will ensure a robust level of activity at these plants for the next decade, and boost business for the network of suppliers located near the plants

