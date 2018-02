Feb 13 (Reuters) - CARMAT:

* ‍SOLID CASH POSITION OF EUR 60.7 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* FY NET LOSS EUR 29.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 23.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RECORDED NO REVENUE IN 2017‍​

* ‍CE MARKING PROCESS IS PROGRESSING IN LINE WITH COMPANY‘S EXPECTATIONS​

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 31.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 24.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)