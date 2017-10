Oct 24 (Reuters) - CARMILA SA:

* ‍GROSS RENTAL INCOME AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 AMOUNTS TO EURO 225.2 MILLION, UP +10.8%​

* CONFIRMS OBJECTIVES OF 2017 RECURRING EARNINGS IN HIGHER PART OF RANGE OF EURO 175 MILLION - EURO 180 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)