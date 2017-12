BRIEF-Carmot Enters A Multi-Year Drug Discovery Collaboration With Amgen

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* CARMOT ENTERS A MULTI-YEAR DRUG DISCOVERY COLLABORATION WITH AMGEN

* CARMOT THERAPEUTICS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR DRUG DISCOVERY COLLABORATION AND LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH AMGEN

* CARMOT THERAPEUTICS SAYS AS PART OF AGREEMENT, CARMOT AND AMGEN WILL WORK TOGETHER TO SELECT THERAPEUTIC TARGETS AND IDENTIFY DRUG CANDIDATES

* CARMOT THERAPEUTICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, AMGEN CAN SELECT MULTIPLE TARGETS TO PURSUE AND CARMOT WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND RESEARCH SUPPORT

* CARMOT THERAPEUTICS SAYS IN ADDITION, CARMOT IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON NET SALES OF PRODUCTS RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: