March 5 (Reuters) - Carnegie Investment Bank AB:

* SAYS HAS BEEN RETAINED TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITY TO SELL UP TO 5,001,210 SHARES IN INSTALCO INTRESSENTER AB (PUBL) TO SWEDISH AND INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* SAYS SHARES ARE OWNED BY HERAKLES HOLDINGS LIMITED, A COMPANY ULTIMATELY OWNED BY FSN CAPITAL GROUP