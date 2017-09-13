BRIEF-Carnegie to explore opportunity to sell 2-3 mln shares in Catena Media

Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* Carnegie investment bank has been retained to explore opportunity to sell between 2.0m - 3.0m shares in Catena media

* The shares are owned by Optimizer Invest Ltd, Aveny Ltd and Pixel Wizard Ltd

* The price per share in the Placing will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process

* The bookbuilding period commences today, 13 September 2017, at 17:30 CET and may close at any time on short notice

* Robert Andersson (CEO of Catena Media) has agreed to acquire shares in the Placing for an amount of SEK 300,000