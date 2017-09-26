FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carnival Corporation Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.83
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 26, 2017 / 1:54 PM / in 23 days

BRIEF-Carnival Corporation Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.83

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp

* Carnival Corporation & Plc reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.83

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.44 to $0.50

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.64 to $3.70

* Q3 revenue $5.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.39 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.29

* Carnival Corp says Q4 constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be up approximately 1.5 to 2.5 percent compared to prior year

* Carnival Corp says expects full year 2017 net revenue yields in constant currency to be up approximately 4.0 percent compared to prior year

* Carnival Corp - owned destinations including in Dominican Republic, Honduras, Bahamas, plus all those in Mexico, are fully operational

* Carnival Corp - ‍in constant currency, qtrly net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD increased 0.2 percent, in line with June guidance​

* Carnival - several temporary port closures associated with storms are expected to result in an estimated $0.10 to $0.12 per share reduction in earnings in Q4

* Carnival Corp - cumulative bookings for first half of next year are well ahead of prior year on both price and occupancy

* Carnival Corp - ‍qtrly noncash impairment charges of $392 million driven by company’s decision to strategically realign its business in Australia​

* Carnival Corp - ‍changes in fuel prices and currency exchange rates compared to prior year are expected to decrease FY earnings by $0.33 per share​

* Carnival Corp - sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $0.44 to $0.50 versus 2016 adjusted earnings per share of $0.67​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carnival-Excluding estimated impact from recent weather related voyage disruptions,q4 constant currency revenue yields would have been about 3.5 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

