Nov 29 (Reuters) - Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍UNIT, KING, ASTUTE KING AND EXCEL ACCESS GROUP LTD ENTERED INTO SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT ​

* ASTUTE KING AGREED TO CONVERT 1 EXISTING SHARE INTO 1 NON-VOTING DEFERRED SHARE AT CONSIDERATION OF HK$300 MILLION​

* ‍ UNIT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR SUBSCRIPTION SHARES OF EXCEL ACCESS GROUP LTD AT CONSIDERATION OF HK$780