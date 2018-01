Jan 24 (Reuters) - Carolina Financial Corp:

* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORP - NET INCOME FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2017 $0.33 PER DILUTED SHARE‍​

* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORP - QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $32.4 MILLION VERSUS $16.9 MILLION