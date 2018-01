Jan 26 (Reuters) - Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc:

* CAROLINA TRUST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS 4TH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION $3.6 MILLION VERSUS $3.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: