BRIEF-Carpetright sees full year profit at bottom end of expectations​

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Carpetright:

* ‍GROUP REVENUE INCREASED 2.6% TO £228.1M (H1 FY17: £222.3M)​

* ‍UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £2.1M (H1 FY17: £5.1M)​

* ‍ENCOURAGING START TO SECOND HALF​

* ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES IN UK UP 1.4% IN SIX WEEKS TO 9 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍REST OF EUROPE HAS ALSO MADE A POSITIVE START WITH LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES UP 9.2% IN LOCAL CURRENCY OVER SAME SIX WEEK PERIOD​

* ‍IN LIGHT OF CONSUMER OUTLOOK WE ARE TAKING A MORE CAUTIOUS VIEW OF SECOND HALF​

* ‍IN LIGHT OF CONSUMER OUTLOOK WE ARE TAKING A MORE CAUTIOUS VIEW OF SECOND HALF​

* ‍NOW EXPECT UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR FULL YEAR WILL BE TOWARDS BOTTOM END OF CURRENT RANGE OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS​