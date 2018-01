BRIEF-Carrefour Announces Strategic Partnership With Showroomprivé

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Showroomprive:

* CARREFOUR ANNOUNCES A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHOWROOMPRIVÉ AND ACQUIRES A C.17% STAKE IN THE COMPANY

* ‍CARREFOUR WILL ACQUIRE C. 17% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF SHOWROOMPRIVÉ FROM CONFORAMA, A SUBSIDIARY OF STEINHOFF GROUP​

* CARREFOUR‘S EQUITY INVESTMENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVÉ WILL BE OFF-MARKET ACQUISITION OF BLOCK OF SHARES OWNED BY CONFORAMA

* ‍CARREFOUR‘S EQUITY INVESTMENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVÉ WILL BE AT PRICE OF 13.5 EUROS PER SHARE, FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF C. 79 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍ADDITIONAL PAYMENT TO BE MADE BY CARREFOUR TO CONFORAMA, IF CARREFOUR LAUNCHES TAKEOVER BID FOR CO WITHIN 18 MONTHS OF TRANSACTION​ COMPLETION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: