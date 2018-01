BRIEF-Carrefour CEO says recovery of French business is priority

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Carrefour CEO Aexandre Bompard tells anews conference:

* CEO SAYS LOOKING FOR BUYERS FOR 273 DIA STORES, IF CANNOT FIND INVESTORS, STORES WILL BE CLOSED

* CEO SAYS TO DISPOSE OF NON-STRATEGIC ASSETS WORTH 500 MILLION EUROS

* CEO SAYS HAS NO PLANS TO CLOSE ANY HYPERMARKETS, WILL REDUCE SIZE OF SOME HYPERMARKETS

* CEO SAYS TO REVAMP ALL ITS INTERNET SITES, WILL HAVE ON SINGLE WEBSITE BY COUNTRY

* CEO SAYS TO OPEN 170 NEW DRIVE CLICK & COLLECT POINTS BY END 2018

* CEO SAYS TARGETS 5 BILLION EUROS IN ORGANIC FOOD SALES BY 2022 VERSUS 1 BILLION EUROS NOW

* CEO SAYS RECOVERY OF FRENCH BUSINESS IS PRIORITY