BRIEF-Carrefour CFO says negative forex, further depreciations to weigh on 2018 profitability

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Carrefour CFO Matthieu Malige tells analysts:

* CFO SAYS CARREFOUR STRARTING 2018 WITH VERY NEGATIVE FOREX EFFECT in BRAZIL

* CFO SAYS THINGS ARE PROGRESSING SMOOTHLY REGARDING FINALISATION OF DEAL WITH CHINA‘S TENCENT

* CFO SAYS NEGATIVE FOREX AND FURTHER DEPRECIATIONS TO WEIGH ON 2018 PROFITABILITY

* CFO SAYS 2018 WILL SEE FIRST GAINS OF COST SAVINGS PLAN AS WELL AS FIRST INVESTMENTS IN PRICE COMPETITIVENESS

* CFO SAYS WILL NOT DISCUSS CONSENSUS OF ANALYSTS REGARDING 2018 EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)