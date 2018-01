Jan 22 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF DJ BASIN DIVESTITURE AND PARTIAL REDEMPTION OF ITS 7.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 AND 8.875% REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS - ‍ON JAN 19, GAVE NOTICE TO TRUSTEE FOR 7.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 CALLING FOR REDEMPTION OF $100 MILLION OUTSTANDING NOTES​