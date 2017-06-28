BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc announces Delaware basin acquisition for ‍$648 mln

June 28 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc

* Carrizo Oil & Gas announces Delaware basin acquisition and provides operational update

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - providing an update to its q2 and full-year 2017 production guidance.

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - deal for ‍$648 million in cash​

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive on earnings, cash flow, and net asset value metrics

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - ‍carrizo has agreed to issue $250 million of newly-created redeemable preferred stock to funds managed by gso capital partners lp​

* Carrizo Oil & Gas - to finance deal through potential capital markets transactions, which may include equity or debt offerings, and preferred stock offering

* Expects Q2 production to exceed high-end of its previously-provided guidance range

* Carrizo oil & gas inc - deal increases company's acreage position in delaware basin to more than 42,500 net acres on a pro forma basis

* Carrizo oil & gas inc - assets in deal comprised of 23,656 gross (16,488 net) acres located in core of delaware basin in reeves and ward counties, texas

* Is increasing its crude oil production guidance for q2 of 2017 to 33,600-33,700 bbls/d

* Carrizo oil & gas inc says for natural gas and ngls, carrizo is adjusting its q2 guidance range to 71-73 mmcf/d and 4,700-4,800 bbls/d

* Increasing its 2017 total production guidance to 54,933-56,100 boe/d from 49,533-50,700 boe/d previously

* Carrizo oil & gas - currently plans to expand its announced asset monetization program of appalachia assets to include other non-core assets in its portfolio

* Carrizo oil & gas inc says carrizo is currently targeting proceeds from planned non-core divestitures of at least $300 million

* Has agreed to acquire delaware basin properties from exl petroleum management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: