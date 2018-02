BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas Posts Q4 Adj. Earnings Per Share $0.58

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.29

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 62,417 BOE/D, 39% ABOVE Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY ‍CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION OF 40,206 BBLS/D, 40% ABOVE Q4 OF 2016​

* 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 58,500-60,100 BOE/D, EQUIVALENT TO PRO FORMA ANNUAL GROWTH OF MORE THAN 30%

* 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE OF $750-$800 MILLION

* QTRLY‍​ TOTAL REVENUE $246.8 MILLION VERSUS $143.8 MILLION

* FOR Q1 OF YEAR, CARRIZO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO BE 48,600-49,800 BOE/D

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS - HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING WITH OILFIELD SERVICE COS, CURRENTLY FIXED PRICING ON ABOUT 50% OF ITS SERVICES FOR MAJORITY OF 2018

* CARRIZO OIL - SHUT-IN PRODUCTION AND OPERATIONAL DELAYS DURING MONTH ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN AN IMPACT OF 500-600 BOE/D FOR Q1

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS - PLANS TO OPERATE 2 RIGS IN THE EAGLE FORD SHALE AND THREE TO FOUR RIGS IN THE DELAWARE BASIN DURING 2018

* CARRIZO OIL - Q1 PRODUCTION IS ALSO BEING IMPACTED BY CO‘S CURRENT MULTIPAD DEVELOPMENT IN EAGLE FORD SHALE

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS - EXPECTS TO SEE A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION BETWEEN FIRST AND SECOND QUARTERS OF YEAR

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $237.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S