Nov 27 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS PROVIDES UPDATE ON DIVESTITURE PROGRAM

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS - ‍ON NOVEMBER 20, 2017, CARRIZO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ITS ASSETS IN DJ BASIN FOR $140 MILLION IN CASH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: