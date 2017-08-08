BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas reports Q2 earnings per share $0.85

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc

* Carrizo Oil & Gas announces second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - production volumes during q2 of 2017 were 4,643 mboe, or 51,019 boe/d, an increase of 23% versus q2 of 2016

* Qtrly total revenue $166.5 million versus $107.3 million

* Qtrly total production of 51,019 boe/d, 23% above q2 of 2016

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - carrizo currently has hedges in place for more than 25% of estimated crude oil production for remainder of 2017

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - for balance of year, co has swaps covering about 10,500 bbls/d of crude oil at average fixed price of approximately $53.77/bbl

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - carrizo also has hedges in place for more than 20% of estimated natural gas production for remainder of 2017

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - for balance of year, company has swaps covering 20,000 mmbtu/d of natural gas at an average fixed price of $3.30/mmbtu